MUMBAI Aug 3 India's Supreme Court on Monday
asked the markets regulator to submit an application by
September 14 seeking its approval to appoint a receiver to
auction conglomerate Sahara's assets and refund investors in the
troubled group's illegal bonds.
The court in June said the group needed to repay the entire
$5.7 billion the court says it owes investors in illegal bonds
within the next 18 months to secure the release of its jailed
founder Subrata Roy.
The Indian group has been trying to raise funds against its
properties since the arrest of Roy in March 2014 after Sahara
failed to comply with an earlier court order to refund money it
had raised from millions of investors by selling them the bonds.
Sahara, whose assets include the landmark hotels Plaza in
New York and Grosvenor House in London, has in the past year
made several failed attempts to raise the money from its hotels
and some other properties in India.
The Supreme Court is "contemplating" appointing a receiver
to auction Sahara properties, Shekhar Naphade, an independent
lawyer advising the Supreme Court on the case against Roy, told
Reuters.
A final decision on this would be taken by the court after
the regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which
is seeking redress for investors in the company's bond
programme, submits its application, he said.
The court is expected to take a decision on the auctioning
of Sahara properties on Sept. 14.
Sahara, once one of India's most high-profile firms, said in
a media statement after the court proceedings the Supreme Court
had "appreciated the difficulties" that the group was currently
facing in selling the properties.
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)