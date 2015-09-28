NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India's top court has given
troubled conglomerate Sahara a month's time to explain why a
receiver should not be appointed to auction off its properties
to refund investors in its illegal bonds, a lawyer for the
markets regulator said on Monday.
Sahara is a household name in India as the former main
sponsor of the national cricket team. It also has major hotels
overseas, including the Plaza in New York and the Grosvenor
House in London.
Sahara founder Subrata Roy was arrested in March last year
after the company failed to comply with a court order to refund
money raised from millions of small investors by selling them
bonds later ruled to be illegal.
In June, the court gave the group 18 months to pay the
entire sum of $5.7 billion it says Sahara owes the investors.
Sahara has previously said it had repaid 95 percent of its
liability, which has not been accepted by the court.
The group has been trying to raise funds since Roy's arrest,
but has failed in several of its bids in the past year to raise
the money against its hotels and some other properties in India.
Last month, the court had asked the regulator, the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is seeking
redress for the bond investors, to submit an application for the
appointment of a receiver for the property auction.
On Monday, the Supreme Court gave Sahara a month's time to
respond to its show cause notice, after which SEBI will get two
weeks to file a rejoinder, the lawyer told reporters after the
court hearing.
Sahara did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
but a lawyer for the group confirmed the court order.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by
Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)