By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian conglomerate Sahara Group
said on Thursday that a letter intended to support a $2 billion
transaction with a U.S.-based former broker was forged, dealing
a major setback to the group's efforts to secure bail for its
jailed boss, Subrata Roy.
The statement came a day after Reuters reported evidence
that Saransh Sharma, a California man who was leading the deal
through his company Mirach Capital Group, didn't have the money
to pull off the transaction. A manager at Bank of America
told Reuters he didn't write a crucial letter,
attributed to him, which purported to verify the existence of a
billion-dollar bank account.
Sharma had said he was backed by a group of U.S. and U.K.
investors for the deal, whom he declined to name, and said they
were the source of funds supposedly placed in the Bank of
America account.
Roy, a maverick businessman who during his heyday socialized
with presidents and film stars, has been held at a New Delhi
jail since March on contempt charges, after he failed to comply
with a court order to repay investors in a bond scheme that was
later ruled to be illegal. Roy is being held on $1.6 billion
bail, the largest ever in India.
Sahara has been in talks with Sharma's Mirach Capital to
raise funds by refinancing its overseas hotels, including New
York's Plaza and Grosvenor House in London.
Late on Thursday, following the Reuters story, Sahara said
in a statement that it had found out that the Bank of America
letter, submitted by Mirach to the Supreme Court as a proof that
it had set aside "sufficient funds" for the transaction, was
forged.
Sahara said it had asked its lawyer in London to visit the
Bank of America branch in Los Angeles and verify it: "We have
now received the report ... it was a forged letter," the company
wrote in a statement.
Though Sahara did not specifically confirm deal talks had
now been called off, it said it would take initiate civil and
criminal legal proceedings against Mirach and its officials in
India and in the United States for "reckless conduct."
As a result of talks with Mirach, Sahara said, it had missed
out on other, alternative deals in the last three or four
months.
Sharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters email
seeking comment on Sahara's statement.
Reuters reported that a manager at a Bank of America branch
in Florida told Reuters that he didn't write an email, sent in
his name to Sahara, which purported to verify the account's
existence. After Reuters asked the bank to look into the
account, spokeswoman Jumana Bauwens issued a statement saying:
"Bank of America isn't involved in the transaction."
Sharma had earlier admitted to stealing a database from a
former employer. There are also two pending lawsuits against him
alleging he forged a letter and produced fake documents to
obtain a loan. He said he has learnt from his past mistakes.
Thursday's twist is a setback to efforts to secure release
for Roy. Indian regulators say his $1.6 billion bail reflects
the cost of the illegal bond scheme that helped put him in jail
-- a total estimated to be as much as $7 billion.
Sources familiar with the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (SEBI), the market regulator, have said if the hotel deal
does not go through, Indian government officials would seize and
sell Sahara assets, including its hotels and properties, to
raise cash.
