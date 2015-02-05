MUMBAI Feb 5 Indian conglomerate Sahara Group
said on Thursday a Bank of America letter, submitted by a
U.S.-based former broker, guaranteeing funds for a deal for the
bail bond of its jailed chief was forged.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that it was unclear whether
San Jose, California-based Saransh Sharma, who was leading the
deal through his company Mirach Capital Group, has the money to
pull off the transaction.
Sahara said in a statement that it had found out that the
Bank of America letter, submitted by Mirach in the Supreme Court
as a proof that it has set aside a little over $1 billion for
the transaction, was forged.
Sahara said it had asked its counsel in London to visit the
Bank of America branch in Los Angeles and verify it.
"We have now received the report ... the information to us
is absolutely right and it was a forged letter," the Sahara
statement said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee. Editing by John Pickering)