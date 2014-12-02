MUMBAI Dec 2 India's Sahara conglomerate on
Tuesday won the Supreme Court's approval to sell four of its
domestic properties, which it said would raise 26.22 billion
rupees ($424 million), crucial to secure the bail of its jailed
chief.
Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy has been held in a New Delhi
jail for almost nine months in a long-running dispute with the
country's capital markets regulator over the refund of billions
of dollars the group raised in outlawed bonds.
The Supreme Court has asked Sahara to deposit 100 billion
rupees initially to release Roy on bail. Sahara has said it
would mortgage or sell its overseas hotels, including the Plaza
in New York and Grosvenor House in London, to raise funds.
Last week, Sahara sought the court's approval to take over a
Bank of China loan on the overseas hotels and also raise $650
million more in loans through a refinancing to pay off the bail
money.
The court has sought more information from the capital
markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India,
and Sahara on the refinancing of the overseas properties and
will hear the case next on Dec. 17.
($1 = 61.8800 Indian rupees)
