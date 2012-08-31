* Must also pay 15 pct annual interest within 3 months
* Court upholds regulatory order on rules violation
* Sahara says complied with rules, assures investors
By Suchitra Mohanty and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Unlisted conglomerate Sahara,
one of India's biggest groups and a household name through its
cricket sponsorship, must refund 174 billion rupees ($3.1
billion) raised by "dubious" means from 22 million small
investors, India's top court has ruled.
Friday's judgment underscored an increasing assertiveness by
India's judiciary and regulators as businesses and financial
markets expand at a fast pace in Asia's third-largest economy.
K.S. Radhakrishnan, one of the two judges ruling on the
case, said in his order that the ruling demonstrated the need to
treat economic offences "with an iron hand".
The sting in the judgment's tail was that Sahara must also
pay investors - mostly from smaller towns and rural areas where
banking penetration is low - interest at 15 percent from the day
money was paid in.
The group, which has interests ranging from financial
services and housing to media and sports, said late on Friday it
had complied with rules for such fund-raising, and assured
investors that it was "healthy" enough to honour its payment
obligations in time.
"Here we want to inform all our Hon'ble Depositors and
investors that you need not worry about anything and be at
absolute peace...," Sahara said in a statement.
"It is a landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court today
which gives a lot of protection to investors," P. Venugopal, a
lawyer representing India's market regulator, told Reuters.
The Supreme Court, whose order reaffirmed an earlier ruling
that the fundraising did not meet rules, ordered two unlisted
Sahara group firms to refund money they had raised with the
interest within three months.
From 2008-11, they received 174 billion rupees through what
is known as an optionally fully convertible debentures.
The markets regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of
India, last year ordered the two Sahara firms to return
investors their money after it found the fundraising process did
not comply with regulations. An appellate tribunal subsequently
upheld SEBI's order.
Sahara said the fund-raising was a private placement not
governed by rules for public issues. SEBI rejected this, saying
a private placement should be limited to 50 investors. Sahara
then appealed the order at the Supreme Court.
Founded by Subrata Roy Sahara, Sahara has been the sponsor
of the Indian cricket team for more than a decade. It also
sponsors the country's field-hockey team and owns a stake in
Formula One auto racing team, Force India.
Last month, Sahara agreed to buy a controlling stake in New
York's landmark Plaza Hotel for $570 million. It also owns
London's Grosvenor House Hotel.
SMALL INVESTORS
Sahara firms offered seemingly lucrative bonds to investors,
promising, in some cases, to return three times the face value
after a period of 10 years.
They collected money "without any sense of responsibility to
maintain records", Jagdish Singh Khehar, the other judge on the
case, said in his order.
"One is compelled to record that the whole affair seems to
be doubtful, dubious and questionable," he said, adding
financial transactions were not the same as the transactions
made with a street hawker or roadside cigarette seller.
Consumer activists have campaigned for months against what
many saw as a fundraising scheme that took unsuspecting
investors' money.
"They see Sahara on television everyday as sponsor of the
cricket team and that leads them to believe that this is the
best company," said a spokesman for the Investors and Consumers
Guidance Cell, one of the activist groups.
($1 = 55.6150 rupees)
