LONDON Oct 2 Britain's second-largest steelmaker, Thai-owned SSI UK, is to be put into liquidation, after announcing this week plans to mothball its Redcar plant in northeast England and cut about 1,700 jobs.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of union Community, said: "This is of course yet further devastating news for the workforce, their families and the community. We will be taking steps to ensure our members' interests are represented."

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)