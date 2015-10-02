* Government pledges £80 million to support SSI workers
* Package likely to cover statutory redundancy payments
* Union seeks legal advice on SSI's lack of consultation
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's steel sector crisis
intensified on Friday as its second-largest steelmaker, SSI UK
, went into liquidation after mothballing its Redcar
plant in northeast England earlier this week and axing 1,700
jobs.
The decision to liquidate the Thai-owned company, confirmed
by unions and sources close to the matter, puts another 300 jobs
at risk as the company employs 2,000 people directly.
SSI UK has been hit by cheap imports, especially from the
world's top steel producer China, and a slump in steel prices
ST-CRU-IDX, which it expected would continue in the short
term.
"We have just been informed that the board of directors has
applied to the court to wind up SSI-UK and that application has
been granted and SSI-UK is now in liquidation," Steve Readman of
British union GMB said.
Britain's Department of Business Innovation and Skills (BIS)
confirmed that it rejected a request from SSI for open-ended
funding to keep the company's coke ovens running, saying it
would have been in breach of EU state aid rules and that there
was no business case to support the request.
"The company has never made a profit and the (SSI) board's
proposal would do nothing to address the huge debts outstanding
to local suppliers and other parties," BIS said in a statement.
When it announced plans on Monday to mothball the Redcar
plant, SSI had hoped to keep its coke ovens running with a view
to restarting operation at a later date if possible.
SSI UK and its parent, Thailand's biggest steelmaker
Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), were not immediately
available to comment.
The Thai parent did say earlier on Friday that it had
submitted an application to a Thai court to enter into a
business rehabilitation for its debt restructuring.
The company has a $1.4 billion debt pile, built up in large
part thanks to its purchase of the historic Redcar plant from
Britain's largest steelmaker Tata Steel in 2011.
The closure of the Redcar plant, located near the industrial
town of Middlesbrough, puts thousands of jobs indirectly related
to steelmaking at risk in an economically deprived region of
Britain.
The British government earlier on Friday announced an 80
million pound ($122 mln) package to support people at SSI UK who
have lost their jobs.
A spokeswoman for BIS said the package would likely have
"some flexibility to meet statutory redundancy payments" but
added that most of the money would go towards retraining workers
and supporting them to start their own businesses.
Accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) has been
appointed as special manager to assist the receiver.
"We will be seeking an urgent meeting with PwC," a spokesman
for the union Community said. "Furthermore, we anticipate that
SSI UK has failed to comply with its obligations under the UK
information and consultation regulations and we will be taking
legal advice."
PwC was not immediately available to comment.
The British government has acknowledged that the steel
sector is in crisis, and pledged to talk to China about concerns
it is flooding the market with steel priced below fair value.
Producing steel profitably in Britain is difficult due to
cheap imports, a strong currency, plus high energy costs and
"green" taxes imposed on heavy industry that are some of the
highest in the world.
The sector currently employs fewer than 20,000 people
directly, down from 200,000 in the 1970s.
"The government must now spearhead efforts to support the
steel industry," Gareth Stace, director of industry lobby UK
Steel, said. "The steel site in Redcar remains a viable and
efficient plant and the government-led steel summit taking place
in two weeks will be a make or break event for the entire
industry."
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
($1 = 36.4400 baht)
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel. Additional reporting by Kylie
MacLellan and Khettiya Jittapong in Thailand; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Susan Fenton)