(Adds company comments, details)
* Considers several options including asset sales
* SSI expects heavy losses in 2015, sees op profit in 2016
* SSI's debt raises concerns about Thai banks' bad debt
* Lenders to fully set aside provisions for SSI's loans
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel
Industries (SSI) and three main creditors said they
agreed to consider options to restructure debt worth more than
50 billion baht ($1.40 billion) repair the balance sheet of the
country's largest steel maker.
The announcement came after SSI said on Friday it was
halting operations at its Redcar plant in northeast England,
citing a sharp decline in steel prices.
Options include an equity issue, selling British assets and
seeking partners, SSI Group Chief Executive Win Viriyaprapaikit
told a news conference.
The three lenders, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai
Bank and Tisco Bank, gave syndicated loans
to SSI to acquire a British steel mill in early 2011.
The debt to be restructured also included loans related to
SSI UK worth $790 million, Win said adding negotiations with all
stakeholders related to SSI UK will be concluded by the end of
September.
SSI's debt raised concerns about the quality of assets of
Thai banks, which faces weak lending growth this year due to a
sluggish economy, analysts said.
SSI loans, which are now classified as special mention
loans, will be booked as non performing loans (NPLs) in the
current quarter ending September, Krung Thai Bank President and
CEO Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters.
Under NPLs status, the three lenders will fully set aside
loan loss provisions to cover SSI's debt and higher provisions
will trim earnings growth, analysts said.
SSI, which made losses since 2011, has been blighted by
sluggish domestic demand and a weak global market as a result of
an oversupply from China. The U.K. unit contributed half of its
sales, while the rest came from Thai operations.
Win said he expected SSI to continue to post losses this
year, due to weak U.K. unit, while its Thai operations were
still profitable. The company is also expected to post an
operating profit in 2016 as costs will drop after halting the
U.K operations.
Win said that he expected steel prices to recover next year
when domestic demand should pick up after the Thai government
starts infrastructure investments.
SSI shares were halted on Monday. The shares have fallen 44
percent in the past three months, underperforming the 8 percent
drop of the main index.
($1 = 35.7800 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)