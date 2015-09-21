BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) said on Monday it has set aside "significant additional provisions" in the current quarter for the 22 billion baht ($616.07 million) in loans related to loss-making Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) and its subsidiaries.

The provisions were in range of 10-11 bln baht, and the loans to SSI's UK subsidiary would be fully provided assuming no collateral value, SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender, said in a statement.

The announcement came after SSI halted operations of SSI UK, Britain's second-largest steelmaker, on Friday.

($1 = 35.7100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)