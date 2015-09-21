BANGKOK, Sept 21 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank
Pcl (SCB) said on Monday it has set aside "significant
additional provisions" in the current quarter for the 22 billion
baht ($616.07 million) in loans related to loss-making
Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl (SSI) and its
subsidiaries.
The provisions were in range of 10-11 bln baht, and the
loans to SSI's UK subsidiary would be fully provided assuming no
collateral value, SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender, said in
a statement.
The announcement came after SSI halted operations of SSI UK,
Britain's second-largest steelmaker, on Friday.
($1 = 35.7100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)