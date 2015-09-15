By Maytaal Angel
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Unions have called on the
British government to do more to support the country's steel
industry following media reports that some 2000 jobs are
directly at risk at SSI UK, the country's second largest
steelmaker.
"While we appreciate the incredibly difficult market
conditions faced by all UK steel producers, we believe a lack of
support from the UK government in vital areas such as energy,
environmental and business taxes and procurement threaten the
very future of the UK steel industry," said a spokesman for the
Community union in a statement.
Media reports said the jobs at SSI UK, a unit of Thailand's
Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI), were at risk after
the company missed several debt repayments to banks, calling its
future into question.
SSI UK declined to comment.
The UK Department for Business, Innovation and Skills said:
"The steel industry is facing difficult global economic
conditions but government is working closely with the sector.
"We have provided steelmakers with millions of pounds in
compensation for energy costs and recently voted to extend
anti-dumping measures on certain Chinese steel products."
It added that it would continue to talk to companies like
SSI and provide support where it can.
Britain's largest steelmaker, Tata Steel, has
already cut thousands of jobs in the UK since its ill-timed
entry into the European industry in 2007 when it bought Anglo
Dutch producer Corus for $13 billion.
Producing steel profitably in Britain has become
increasingly difficult due to cheap imports and a strong
currency, plus relatively high energy costs and "green" taxes
imposed on heavy industry that are some of the highest in the
world.
SSI, Southeast Asia's largest fully integrated steel sheet
producer, bought the Redcar plant in Teeside, northeast England,
from Tata Steel for about $500 million in 2011, restarting the
mothballed slab plant the following year. It is feared that
tens of thousands of jobs in the economically-deprived region
could be affected by permanent closure.
"This SSI plant is in a very precarious position as managers
are awaiting a main board decision on its future," GMB union's
national office Dave Hulse said.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)