BANGKOK Feb 28 Thailand's Sahaviriya
Steel Industries Pcl :
* Expects to post net profit in 2012 -- after making a net
loss of 981 million baht ($32 million) in 2011 -- due to
improved domestic demand and the start-up of its British plant
in early March, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told reporters
* Expects net loss in the first quarter mainly due to rising
costs
* Expects Thai domestic steel demand of more than 15 million
tonnes in 2012 thanks to the government's post-flood
rehabilitation plans
* Expects revenue of more than 50 billion baht in 2012 when
its steel sales volume should be higher than 2.24 million tonnes
($1 = 30.46 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)