* New investments to target health, energy projects
* U.N.'s Ban to attend talks on Sahel regional security
DAKAR Nov 4 The World Bank and the European
Union pledged on Monday more than $8 billion of investment for
the Sahel region, a string of arid, weak states south of the
Sahara threatened by poverty, insecurity and pockets of
extremism.
The investments, announced ahead of talks between United
Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and African leaders this
week, will go towards a range of projects such as boosting
Mauritanian gas exports, expanding health services for women and
improving regional communications.
"Fighting fires in the Sahel remains crucial, but we also
need to clear away problems that ignite conflict and
instability," said Ban in a statement.
The EU has provisionally pledged 5 billion euros ($6.74
billion) to six countries in the region over the next seven
years and the World Bank has offered $1.5 billion on regional
projects over two years.
Experts warn that poverty and neglect have driven young
people into the hands of rebel groups or organised criminal
gangs engaged in activities ranging from smuggling drugs, guns
and people to kidnapping foreigners for ransom.
In a reminder of the security challenges facing the region,
two French radio journalists were killed by militants in
northern Mali on Saturday.
Tuareg separatists took up arms in Mali last year but their
uprising was hijacked by better-armed and funded al Qaeda-linked
Islamist militants who occupied the vast desert zone until
France dispatched troops in January to drive them out.
The militants have proved highly mobile and elusive in a
vast region where borders are often meaningless and security
forces lack the means to control territory.
The conflict has also driven thousands of Malian refugees
into neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger and
Mauritania, placing additional strain on food supplies and
infrastructure in the drought-prone region.
Niger has also faced a rebellion in recent years among its
own northern Tuareg population.
This week's talks in the Malian capital Bamako bring
together Ban, the heads of the World Bank and African
Development Bank and the leaders of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso
and Chad.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Gareth Jones)