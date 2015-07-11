Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
MUMBAI, July 11 Sahyadri Industries Ltd reported a sharply narrower loss for the quarter ended March 2015 than in the same period last year. Qtr Qtr ended Qtr ended March 2015 March 2014 Net Sales 1.04 bln vs 915.99 mln rupees rupees Net Loss 4.4 mln vs 45.6 mln rupees rupees For more details, click : bit.ly/1gtTm1x (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.