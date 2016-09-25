SYDNEY, Sept 26 Australian industry compliance
company SAI Global Ltd said it will recommend a A$1
billion ($761.10 million) takeover from Hong Kong-based Baring
Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR & Co LP and a
local buyout firm scrapped a higher offer.
SAI said in a statement on Monday its directors would vote
unanimously for Baring's A$4.75 per share offer - a one-third
premium to its last closing price of A$3.59 - and that they
would recommend shareholders do the same.
"Baring Asia's proposal is compelling and represents a
significant premium to SAI's share price," SAI Chairman Andrew
Dutton said in the statement.
($1 = 1.3139 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)