SYDNEY, Sept 12 Australian industry standards
company SAI Global Ltd on Friday extended a
self-imposed deadline for parties interested in making a
takeover bid.
SAI said in May that it would open its books for parties to
conduct due diligence with a view to a takeover after Australian
private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners made a A$1.1 billion
($997.37 million) indicative offer.
On Friday, SAI said it extended its offer deadline until
Tuesday, "following receipt of a request for an extension of
time from a number of parties in the process".
(1 US dollar = 1.1029 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)