SYDNEY, Sept 12 Australian industry standards firm SAI Global Ltd on Friday extended a self-imposed deadline for parties interested in making a takeover bid, in a sign it is struggling to attract a compelling offer.

SAI said in May that it would open its books for parties to conduct due diligence with a view to a takeover after Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners made a A$1.1 billion ($997.37 million) indicative offer.

The former arm of government-contracted compliance body Standards Australia said then that following Pacific's offer it had received approaches from "multiple" interested parties, without naming them.

On Friday, SAI said it extended its offer deadline until Tuesday, "following receipt of a request for an extension of time from a number of parties in the process". It did not name the parties.

SAI has been in the sights of private equity companies after two years of declining profit, culminating in the termination of its chief executive officer's contract in May - the same day it disclosed the Pacific offer - after just four months.

United States buyout firm KKR & Co LP has since joined Pacific in its indicative offer.

SAI shares were down 0.7 percent at A$4.47 in afternoon trading, below PEP's initial indicative bid of A$5.10 to A$5.25.

