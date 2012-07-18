July 17 U.S. computer contractor Science
Applications International Corp said it will acquire
information technology consulting firm maxIT Healthcare Holdings
Inc in a cash deal worth almost $473 million.
The Fortune 500 company wants to boost its consulting
practice in electronic health records, SAIC said.
SAIC expects to pay up to $20 million to maxIT Healthcare
shareholders after receiving certain tax refunds after the deal
closes.
maxIT, which provides healthcare IT services primarily to
commercial hospital groups and other medical delivery
organisations, will be combined with SAIC's Vitalize Consulting
Solutions (VCS) team, it said.
The deal is expected to close in August.
As part of the deal, around 1,300 employees from maxIT
Healthcare will join SAIC's health solutions business unit.
Shares of SAIC closed at $11.39 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.