BRIEF-The Climate Corp partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
SHANGHAI May 7 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its April auto sales rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier to 426,026 vehicles.
That compares with a 17.4 percent year-on-year gain in March.
SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
PARIS, May 31 The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported three outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu among poultry in the northeastern province of Ituri, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.