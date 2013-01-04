BEIJING Jan 4 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Friday its December auto sales rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 350,380 vehicles.

That pace was slower than 16.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in November.

It sold 4.49 million vehicles for the year as a whole, up 12 percent, SAIC said in a stock exchange filing.

SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

In 2012, Shanghai GM sold 1.39 million vehicles, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier, with sales at Shanghai Volkswagen rising 9.8 percent to 1.28 million vehicles.