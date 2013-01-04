China plans U.S. visits, spurring hopes for more poultry trading
CHICAGO, June 2 Chinese agricultural delegations are set to visit the United States in the coming months, raising hopes that Beijing may lift a ban on U.S. poultry imports.
BEIJING Jan 4 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Friday its December auto sales rose 7.1 percent from a year earlier to 350,380 vehicles.
That pace was slower than 16.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in November.
It sold 4.49 million vehicles for the year as a whole, up 12 percent, SAIC said in a stock exchange filing.
SAIC operates car ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
In 2012, Shanghai GM sold 1.39 million vehicles, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier, with sales at Shanghai Volkswagen rising 9.8 percent to 1.28 million vehicles.
CHICAGO, June 2 Chinese agricultural delegations are set to visit the United States in the coming months, raising hopes that Beijing may lift a ban on U.S. poultry imports.
* Virtu Financial Inc announces pricing of $1,150.0 million first lien term loan and $500.0 million senior secured second lien notes due 2022