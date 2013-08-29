(Corrects to delete extraneous words in second paragraph)
SHANGHAI Aug 29 China's largest automaker, SAIC
Motor Corp, posted a 6 percent rise in first-half
net profit, boosted by strong sales at its joint ventures with
General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.
SAIC made a net profit of 11.5 billion yuan ($1.88 billion)
during the January-June period, compared with 10.78 billion yuan
a year earlier, the Shanghai-based carmaker said in an exchange
filing on Thursday.
SAIC sold 2.6 million vehicles during the first half, up 15
percent from the same period last year, outpacing industry
growth of 12 percent.
SAIC partners with General Motors Co and Volkswagen in
selling cars, mini-vehicles and vans in China, the world's
biggest automobile market.
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt
Driskill)