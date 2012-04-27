BEIJING, April 27 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp reported a 6 .95 percent increase i n first quarter earnings from revised year-ago net profit, despite a annual slowdown in first quarter vehicle sales.

From January to March, SAIC booked 5.61 billion yuan ($889.6 million) in net profit. It said the year-ago figure was revised.

The result was better than the average forecast of 3.98 billion yuan of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SAIC operates car manufacturing ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.