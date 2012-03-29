* Q4 net 6.93 bln yuan vs forecast 6.72 billion
* To continue outperform rivals due largely on GM, VW cars
* GM, VW plan new China plants to boost capacity
* New Roewe car and other SAIC new models seen driving sales
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, March 29 Top Chinese automaker SAIC
Motor Corp reported a 67 percent surge in quarterly
earnings on Thursday, citing solid demand for German and U.S.
cars made at its Shanghai ventures as well as a $4.4 billion
asset purchase from its state parent.
SAIC and its partners, General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG, will continue to outpace their rivals
in China as they roll out more quality new products in the
coming months, industry observers say.
"GM and Volkswagen held up quite well last year even though
the overall market has slowed. For them, capacity is more an
issue than sales," said John Zeng, Asia Pacific chief at
industry consultancy, LMC Automotive.
Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest
pace of growth since the nation's car culture took off at the
turn of the century, after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for
small cars.
Sales declined nearly 4.4 percent in the first two months of
this year, a trend many blamed on the impact of the Lunar New
Year holiday in January when automakers and dealerships reduced
working hours.
In a stock exchange filing, SAIC attributed the slowdown in
2011 largely to the end of government incentives, but said it
remained sanguine on the mid-to-long term growth potential of
the domestic market.
China's overall vehicle sales are expected to grow about 7
percent to around 20.1 million this year, it said.
In 2011, SAIC's vehicle sales rose 12 percent to slightly
over 4 million, nearly twice as much as Dongfeng Motor Group Co
, whose car venture with Honda Motor suffered
months of production halts due to a parts supply disruption
caused by natural disasters including a deadly earthquake in
Japan in March 2011.
Its sales gained 7 percent during the period, twice as fast
as rival Dongfeng, which also counts Nissan Motor and
PSA Peugeot-Citroen as partners.
SAIC is expected to continue to outpace the market, which he
projected would rise by between 7 and 8 percent this year,
company President Chen Hong said in April.
From October to December, SAIC's net profit came to 6.93
billion yuan, up from 4.15 billion a year earlier and slightly
higher than a consensus forecast of 6.72 billion from 14
analysts polled by Thomson One.
POLICY CHANGE
For the whole of 2011, its earnings rose 23.4 percent to
20.22 billion yuan after adjusting the year earlier earnings to
16.29 billion from 13.72 billion. It had projected a more than
40 percent jump in full-year earnings prior to the adjustment.
Net profit of smaller rival Geely Automobile Holdings
rose 13 percent, thanks to the contribution of Geely's
new and higher-priced cars. BYD's annual
earnings plunged 45.2 percent on sluggish car sales and a weak
handset component and assembly business.
SAIC's Shanghai-traded shares closed up 1.5 percent a 14.23
yuan before the release of its annual report, leading a 1.4
percent fall in the benchmark index.
China's once sizzling auto market sputtered in 2011 after
Beijing removed stimulus measures. Local government steps to
tackle traffic gridlocks, such as imposing quotas on new car
registrations in Beijing, also cut demand.
The policy change hurt Chinese brands more than foreign
brands, as people were no longer motivated to buy cheap Chinese
cars without incentives.
BYD delivered 437,000 vehicles in 2011, down 13.3 percent
year-on-year, with sales of Chery Automobile Co down 5.9 percent
to 641,700.
SAIC's two car ventures, Shanghai GM and Shanghai VW, which
have long been household names in the country, gained 18.5
percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.
To help ease their capacity crunch, Shanghai VW is planning
a $3.17 billion greenfield plant in Xinjiang in northwest China.
Shanghai GM has applied for approval to build a $1.1 billion
plant in central China.
SAIC's own-brand cars, Roewe and MG, had a flat year in 2011
with a tally of 162,004. But Jiang Jun, deputy chief at SAIC's
own-brand car subsidiary, has set the 2012 target at more than
200,000, a year-on-year increase of at least 23.5 percent.
To get there, SAIC, which launched its MG5 earlier in the
month, will follow up with other models.
"SAIC will be in petty good shape as more MG and Roewe cars
become available," said LMC Automotive's Zeng.