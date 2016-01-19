BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 SAIC Motor Corp :
* Says divests 100 percent stake worth 4.51 billion yuan in its unit SHAC in exchange for 286.2 million shares in HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd
* Says company holds 58.3 percent stake (1.84 billion shares) in HUAYU Automotive Systems after the transaction, still as the controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ajlds
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.