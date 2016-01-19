Jan 19 SAIC Motor Corp :

* Says divests 100 percent stake worth 4.51 billion yuan in its unit SHAC in exchange for 286.2 million shares in HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd

* Says company holds 58.3 percent stake (1.84 billion shares) in HUAYU Automotive Systems after the transaction, still as the controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ajlds

