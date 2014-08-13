BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
* WHA signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
(Refiles to fix link)
Aug 13 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Says Vice Chairman Shen Jianhua resigns due to change in job role
* Says H1 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 13.6 billion yuan(2.21 billion US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BdrzZ6; bit.ly/Y3ECx9
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1531 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* WHA signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
April 26 U.S. businesses would reap a windfall if President Donald Trump's plan to cut corporate tax rates and slash taxes on cash parked overseas becomes law, but it was unclear whether they would stimulate a surge in investment and job creation in return.