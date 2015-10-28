BEIJING Oct 28 China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said on Wednesday that it would invest more than 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in new energy vehicles in the next five years.

The company aims to develop 30 green energy models and targets total sales of 600,000 green energy cars by 2020, it said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3565 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)