BEIJING, April 21 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
, China's largest automaker, reported on Thursday a
6.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for 2015, exceeding
its forecast of 6 percent growth.
The Shanghai-based automaker's sales roughly tracked the
overall Chinese market last year, growing 5 percent as the
world's largest auto market struggled with the country's slowest
economic growth in 25 years.
"The current domestic auto market is facing enormous
challenges but at the same time is pregnant with important
development opportunities," the company said in a stock exchange
filing.
The automaker said that aftersales services and overseas
markets showed potential while higher regulatory and consumer
demands were promoting innovation in the industry.
SAIC, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen AG
and GM, in addition to making its own brands
of vehicles, recorded a 2015 net profit of 29.8 billion yuan
($4.60 billion).
The Shanghai-based automaker's revenue rose 6.4 percent to
670.5 billion yuan from a year earlier.
Vehicle sales growth in China is expected to improve
slightly this year to 6 percent year-on-year growth, from 4.7
percent growth in 2015, according to the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers.
SAIC sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter, the company said earlier this month.
($1 = 6.4786 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)