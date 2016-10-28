SHANGHAI Oct 28 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
, China's largest automaker by sales volume, posted
an 8.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the first
nine months of 2016, the company said in an exchange filing on
Friday.
The Shanghai-based manufacturer, which makes cars in joint
ventures with General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG
in addition to own-brand vehicles, said net profit
totalled 23.1 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for January-September.
SAIC's revenue rose 11.7 percent to 532 billion yuan from a
year earlier. It had previously reported that sales volume rose
8.4 percent in the first nine months of the year.
China's auto market, the world's biggest, has rebounded
strongly this year, helped by a tax cut on small-engine cars
aimed at countering the effects of slowing economic
growth.
Vehicle sales growth in China accelerated for the fifth
consecutive month in September as buyers snapped up cars before
the tax cut expires at the end of 2016. An industry body has
said there will likely be a drop in the growth rate next year.
($1 = 6.7785 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Mark Potter)