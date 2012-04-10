SHANGHAI, April 10 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its March sales rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 393,864 vehicles.

Sales at SAIC's joint venture with General Motors climbed 11.3 percent to 113,047 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen AG saw sales rise 13.8 percent to 106,678 vehicles, it said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange.

Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace of growth since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century, after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

Last month, SAIC reported a 67 percent rise in quarterly earnings on the back of solid demand for German and U.S. cars made at its Shanghai ventures.