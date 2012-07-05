SHANGHAI, July 5 Top Chinese automaker SAIC
Motor Corp said on Thursday its June sales rose
11.9 percent to 355,512 vehicles, down from the 20.9 percent
year-on-year growth achieved in May.
China's once hot car market is slowing under the weight of a
cooling economy, among other factors. It is expected to grow by
a single digit percentage figure in 2012 for a second year in a
row, the slowest back-to-back growth since the sector took off
in the late 1990s.
Sales at SAIC's joint venture with General Motors
rose 11.3 percent to 116,250 cars, while its venture with
Volkswagen saw sales rise 8.4 percent to 106,286
vehicles, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange.
Sales at SAIC for the first six months of the year were up
11.4 percent to 2.2 million vehicles.
Earlier this month, the Guangzhou city government decided to
only allow 120,000 new cars to be registered over a one-year
trial period, or 10,000 cars a month, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
The measure makes Guangzhou the fourth Chinese city, after
Shanghai, Beijing and Guiyang, to limit car sales in an attempt
to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.