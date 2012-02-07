SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 7 Top Chinese
automaker SAIC Motor Corp reported its first monthly
sales decline in six months in January as automakers and
dealerships closed shop for the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday.
SAIC, which makes cars in partnership with General Motors
and Volkswagen, delivered 380,305 vehicles in
the month, down 8.48 percent from a year earlier, it said in a
filing with the Shanghai stock exchange on Tuesday.
Its tieup with General Motors saw its sales down 4.02
percent from the year-ago period to 127,443, while sales at its
venture with Volkswagen were down 2.65 percent to 110,008. Sales
of SAIC's own-brand cars, including Roewe and MG sedans, came to
11,001 in January, down 45.34 percent, it said.
Last month, SAIC forecast a rise of more than 40 percent in
2011 net income on solid demand for German and American marques
made at its Shanghai ventures.