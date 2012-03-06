SHANGHAI, March 6 Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Tuesday its sales rose 29.7 percent in February from a year earlier to 367,325 vehicles.

Sales at SAIC's joint venture with General Motors climbed 34.4 percent at 106,631 cars, while its venture with Volkswagen AG saw sales rise 29 percent to 103,202 vehicles, it said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange.

China's once-booming car market cooled to a 5.2 percent gain last year, after jumping 33 percent in 2010 and 53 percent in 2009. The slowdown has been attributed to a host of factors including the end of tax incentives for small cars and local authorities' initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities such as Beijing.