* SAIC renamed as Leidos; to trade as "LDOS" on NYSE from
Sept 30
* John Jumper to head Leidos
* Tony Moraco to lead Science Applications
Sept 9 U.S. government IT contractor SAIC Inc
said its board approved the spin-off of its services
business, as the company looks to aggressively bid for more
government contracts.
SAIC decided to split the company into two in August 2012,
as it was unable to pursue certain government contracts as a
single company due to conflict-of-interest regulations.
"The spin allows us to eliminate any perception of
organizational conflicts of interest, enabling us to pursue a
new world of market opportunities with an integrated enterprise
approach," Group President Tony Moraco, who will head the new
entity, said in a statement.
U.S. regulations prohibit a company from being a program
manager on behalf of the government to hire contractors for a
project, and also bid for the same contract.
The new company, to be called Science Applications
International Corp, will focus on government technical services
and enterprise IT business. SAIC will be renamed as Leidos
Holdings Inc and provide science and technology services for
national security, engineering and health markets.
Science Applications will raise about $500 million in debt
to pay a cash dividend of $295 million to SAIC before completion
of the spin-off.
SAIC intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes.
Leidos will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Sept. 30 under the symbol "LDOS", while Scientific Applications
will continue trading under the old "SAI" symbol.
The company also declared a pro-rata dividend, effective
Sept. 27 and approved a 1-for-4 reverse split of Leidos common
stock that will take effect immediately after the spin-off on
Sept 30.
Leidos will be led by John Jumper, currently chairman and
CEO of SAIC.
Shares of the company rose nearly 3 percent in after-market
trading. They closed at $14.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.