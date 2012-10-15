Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (R) arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Picture taken September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

MUMBAI Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will get married on Tuesday, five years after they started seeing each other.

The marriage will be a sober affair with a registration ceremony in the afternoon attended by close family and friends, followed by a reception at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in the evening.

Another reception will be held on October 18 in New Delhi, according to a spokesperson for the actress.

Media reports said Khan's ancestral property in Pataudi (Haryana) is also being spruced up for a post-wedding party.

Khan, 42, and Kapoor, 32, are one of Bollywood's most high-profile couples, appearing in several movies and advertisements together. They were last seen together on screen in Khan's home production "Agent Vinod" in March this year.

Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children with her. This is Kapoor's first marriage.

Khan parted ways with his first wife in 2004 and was also in a relationship with Italian model Rosa Catalano before he met Kapoor. Kareena was in a three-year long relationship with actor Shahid Kapur, which ended in 2007.

Khan is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Kapoor comes from a family of actors and is the granddaughter of acclaimed actor Raj Kapoor.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)