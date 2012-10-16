Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film ''3 Idiots'' in Mumbai December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

MUMBAI Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on Tuesday in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai after a courtship of five years.

The couple were married by a registrar in the presence of family and friends at their house, followed by a formal reception at the Taj Colaba hotel in the evening.

In pictures: Saif, Kareena over the years reut.rs/RPq37u

Khan and Kapoor came out of the house to greet fans and the media after the ceremony, smiling and waving to onlookers.

This is the most high-profile wedding in the Indian film industry since Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai in April 2007.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first to wish the newlyweds on social networking site Twitter, writing "Happiest marriage bond to my friend Saif & Kareena. May Allah keep ur family healthy & happy. Just saw it is registered, sealed & delivered."

Khan, 42, and Kapoor, 32, have appeared in several movies and television ads together. They were last paired on screen in Khan's home production "Agent Vinod" in March.

This is the second wedding for Khan, who was previously married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children with her. This is Kapoor's first marriage.

A mehendi and sangeet ceremony was held before the wedding and was attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Neetu Singh, and Malaika Arora. A second reception is to be held in New Delhi on October 18.

(Editing by Tony Tharakan)