UPDATE 1-Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defence
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that firm is seeking two cargoes of 92- or 95-octane gasoline)
SINGAPORE May 16 Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 30,000 tonnes of gasoline and gasoil for delivery in May and June as the country's sole oil refinery will begin a shutdown on Wednesday, traders said.
The company is seeking two 10,000 tonnes cargoes of 92- or 95-octane gasoline for delivery into Cat Lai terminal in Ho Chi Minh City over May 26-30 and June 11-15.
It is also seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery from June 6-10.
The tender closes on May 18 with same-day validity. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Says EU has 178 weapons systems, vs just 30 in U.S. (Recasts, updates with quotes)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)