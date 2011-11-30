NEW DELHI Nov 30 A consortium of Indian steel and mining firms led by biggest local steelmaker Steel Authority of India (SAIL) plans to build a steel plant with an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes in Afghanistan and will need a total investment of $11 billion, SAIL Chairman C.S. Verma said on Wednesday.

The Afghan government has awarded the rights to develop three blocks of the huge Hajigak iron ore concession in central Afghanistan to a consortium led by SAIL, an Afghan government official said on Monday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)