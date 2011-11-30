* Consortium plans to build 6 mln T steel plant in
Afghanistan
* Was awarded rights to develop three blocks of huge Hajigak
mines
* Steel plant to cost $7 bln-$7.5 bln-SAIL chair
(Adds details)
NEW DELHI, Nov 30 A consortium of Indian
companies led by Steel Authority of India will need a
total investment of $11 billion in a planned steel plant and to
develop iron ore mines in Afghanistan, the steelmaker's chairman
said on Wednesday.
The Afghan government awarded the rights to develop three
blocks of the huge Hajigak iron ore concession in central
Afghanistan to the consortium, while a fourth block at the
deposit was won by Canada's Kilo Goldmines Ltd.
The Indian consortium plans to build a steel plant in
Afghanistan with an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes, SAIL
Chairman C.S. Verma told reporters in New Delhi, adding the
plant would need investment of $7 billion to $7.5 billion and
the remainder would be for developing the mines.
State-run SAIL is the biggest steelmaker in India, with an
annual capacity of about 15 million tonnes.
The other members of the consortium are: state-run miner
NMDC Ltd and steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd
(RINL), and private sector steelmakers JSW Steel Ltd,
JSW Ispat Steel Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
and Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd.
"We'll need to borrow some from financial institutions.
We'll need some facilities and assistance from both the Indian
and Afghan governments," Verma said.
The Hajigak deposit contains an estimated 1.8 billion tonnes
of ore, with an iron concentration of 64 percent, the Afghan
mines ministry has said. The figures are based on a survey
carried out in the 1960s.
The huge investment necessary to develop Hajigak will be
welcomed by the cash-strapped Afghan government, but the deal
could cause problems with neighbouring Pakistan, which fears
closer cooperation between India and Afghanistan.
The United Nations said this year violence across
Afghanistan is at its worst since the Taliban regime was toppled
10 years ago, although the NATO-led alliance of foreign troops
says attacks on its forces by insurgents are now falling.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)