MUMBAI, July 2 Steel Authority of India Ltd invited bids on Tuesday to raise at least 5 billion Indian rupees ($84.13 million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a termsheet showed.

The state-run company will issue commercial paper for 82 to 84 days or 355 to 357 days, the document showed.

The bond is rated 'CARE A1+' by CARE and FitchA1+(ind) by Fitch. ($1 = 59.4312 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)