Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, July 2 Steel Authority of India Ltd invited bids on Tuesday to raise at least 5 billion Indian rupees ($84.13 million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a termsheet showed.
The state-run company will issue commercial paper for 82 to 84 days or 355 to 357 days, the document showed.
The bond is rated 'CARE A1+' by CARE and FitchA1+(ind) by Fitch. ($1 = 59.4312 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)