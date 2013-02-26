MUMBAI Feb 26 Steel Authority of India Ltd plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.83 million) through a bond sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The country's largest steel producer is looking to raise funds via five-year bonds redeemable in three equal annual installments, as per the document.

Each bond will have three detachable, Separately Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts (STRPPS), redeemable at par at the end of 3rd, 4th, and 5th years, it showed.

SAIL has capped the coupon rate at 8.70 percent.

The firm has invited bids on Wednesday and has scheduled the pay-in for March 6, as per the document.

The bonds are rated "AAA" by Crisil and Fitch. ($1 = 53.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)