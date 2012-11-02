US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 2 Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.90 million) through a bonds sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.
The country's largest steel producer is looking to raise funds under five-year tenure with a put/call option at the end of the third year, the document showed.
The firm has invited bids on Monday and has scheduled the pay-in for Thursday, as per the document.
The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and Fitch. ($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)