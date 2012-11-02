MUMBAI Nov 2 Steel Authority of India plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.90 million) through a bonds sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

The country's largest steel producer is looking to raise funds under five-year tenure with a put/call option at the end of the third year, the document showed.

The firm has invited bids on Monday and has scheduled the pay-in for Thursday, as per the document.

The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and Fitch. ($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)