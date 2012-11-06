MUMBAI Nov 6 Steel Authority of India
has raised 5 billion rupees ($91.65 million) through its at
least 1.5 billion rupees bonds sale, three sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said.
The country's largest steel producer is placing five-year
tenure bonds with a put/call option at the end of the third year
at 8.75 percent, the sources said.
The issue is scheduled for pay-in on Thursday, they said,
adding that the bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and Fitch.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)