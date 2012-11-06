MUMBAI Nov 6 Steel Authority of India has raised 5 billion rupees ($91.65 million) through its at least 1.5 billion rupees bonds sale, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The country's largest steel producer is placing five-year tenure bonds with a put/call option at the end of the third year at 8.75 percent, the sources said.

The issue is scheduled for pay-in on Thursday, they said, adding that the bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and Fitch. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)