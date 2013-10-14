MUMBAI Oct 14 Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on Monday to raise at least 5 billion rupees ($81.79 million) through an issue of short-term paper, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The country's largest domestic steel producer is looking to issue 69-73 day or 360-362 day commercial papers, as per the document. ($1 = 61.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)