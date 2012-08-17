India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
MUMBAI Aug 17 Steel Authority of India is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million) in funds through a bond sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.
The country's largest domestic steel producer is looking to raise funds with five- and 10-year maturities, the document showed.
The firm has invited bids for Wednesday and has set a cap on the coupon at 9.25 percent, as per the document. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc