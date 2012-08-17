MUMBAI Aug 17 Steel Authority of India is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($44.84 million) in funds through a bond sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.

The country's largest domestic steel producer is looking to raise funds with five- and 10-year maturities, the document showed.

The firm has invited bids for Wednesday and has set a cap on the coupon at 9.25 percent, as per the document. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)