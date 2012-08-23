MUMBAI Aug 23 Steel Authority of India has fixed a coupon of 9.18 percent to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.07 million) in funds through a five-year bond sale, three traders said on Thursday.

The country's largest domestic steel producer has scrapped the 10-year tenure for which it had sought bids for last week owing to poor response. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)