European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 25 Steel Authority of India Ltd has invited bids on Tuesday to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($66.91 million) through issue of short-term commercial paper, a termsheet showed.
The state-run company will issue commercial paper for 32 to 34 days or 85 to 89 days, the document showed. ($1 = 59.7775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.