MUMBAI Oct 3 Steel Authority of India Ltd invited bids on Thursday to raise 10 billion rupees ($160.2 million) through issue of short-term paper, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The country's largest domestic steel producer is looking to raise 2.5 billion rupees in each of the 70-, 71-, 72- and 73-day commercial papers, they said.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd also has invited bids to raise at least 3 billion rupees issuing 58-day commercial paper, the sources said. ($1 = 62.4350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)