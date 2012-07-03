(Fixes GMT time in paragraph 2) MUMBAI, July 3 Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is planning to raise 5 billion rupees via commercial papers in 80-84 days maturity bucket, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The country's largest domestic steel producer has invited bids at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) for the fund raise, they said. Value date for the deal is scheduled on July 6, said the sources. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)