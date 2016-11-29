Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has received approval 'in principle' from the government to sell stakes in three units, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company will be selling stakes in the Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur steel plants through a two-stage auction process to strategic buyers, the statement said.
SAIL is India's biggest state-owned steel company.
