BRIEF-Honda Cars India May domestic sales up about 13 pct
* Monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year
MUMBAI Feb 12 State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, weighed by higher input and wage costs and sluggish sales.
SAIL, India's largest domestic steel producer, said December quarter net profit fell to 4.84 billion rupees ($90 million) from 6.3 billion a year earlier. Net sales fell marginally to 104.95 billion rupees.
Analysts on average had forecast a net profit of 5.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
At 2.20 p.m. (0850 GMT), SAIL shares were trading 0.5 percent lower in a firm Mumbai market.
($1 = 53.76 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage: